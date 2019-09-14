Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,422

War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Autobot Powertrain & Highjump (Off Road Patrol) Out I



2005 Boards member*DesertDog*is giving us the head up that the*War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Autobot Powertrain & Highjump (Off Road Patrol) pack is out at Canadian retail. This new homage to the classic G1 Micromasters was spotted at Sunridge Toys”R”Us. Time to add more Micromasters for your Siege collection. Happy hunting!



