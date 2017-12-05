Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,318
Machinimas Transformers: Titans Return Episodes 5 Available Online


Machinimas Transformers: Titans Return*episodes 5 is*now available online. The latest episode of the Transformers Titans Return series has just been released via app*Go90*and its also available to stream on the official GO90 Website. Check it out here: At the Last Second – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy &#124; go90 If you missed the previous episodes you can watch them here: -Episode 1 Aftermath and Rebirth  Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy &#124; go90 -Episode 2 <a href="https://www.go90.com/videos/8Ebc1KREnea" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow noopener">Our Heroes Respond  Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy &#124; &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Machinimas Transformers: Titans Return Episodes 5 Available Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
