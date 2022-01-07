Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,685

Fans Toys FT-48 Jive (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Jazz) Color Prototype



We have new images of the color prototype of*Fans Toys FT-48 Jive (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Jazz) for your viewing pleasure. Fans Toys is bringing an impressive new mold of G1 Jazz which really catches the original animation design of the Autobot warrior. The images show the high level of poseability in robot mode which even features ab-crunch articulation. Alt mode is also very faithful to the animation design and it will include Jazz’s rear speakers. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on Fans Toys rendition of Jazz on the 2005 Boards!



