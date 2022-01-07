The official*Good Smile Company
and Sentinel websites
have revealed new images of the new Nendoroid G1 Megatron. This is a cute "chibi-style" representation of the Decepticon commander. It was first teased when Nendoroid G1 Optimus Prime was revealed
. Megatron will come with several interchangeable hands and an interchangeable angry face. According to the information shared in Good Smile Company English website
, Nendoroid Megatron will have a pre-order period from January 7th to February 7th, 2022 and an estimated shipping date by May, 2022. See all the cute mirrored images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
