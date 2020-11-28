Artist and colorist Josh Burcham updates our February 2021 solicitations coverage with a closer look at his Transformers Beast Wars issue #1 cover A: There’s so much I wish I could show you from the book but til then enjoy a little look at my process in creating the cover for Beast Wars #1! Join in the discussion about this upcoming series on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham
Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Fico Ossio (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Nick Brokenshire (Cover Artist) Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! In the future, the planet
