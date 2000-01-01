ssjgoku22 Armada Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 699

Is 3rd Party in Trouble? Lately, I've been noticing a lot of 3rd Party companies slowing down quite a bit or not releasing anything altogether. Some of the major ones that come to mind are Toyworld, Generation Toy, Maketoys, and DX9.



Toyworld, for example, had two amazing looking MP style Optimus Prime figures that have gone MIA. One was Knight Orion, an MP Last Knight Prime, and the other was Freedom Leader, an MP Bumblebee Prime. These figures were pretty much complete as shown in pictures and videos, but it's been months since anything new has been revealed about them.



The other mentioned companies are barely releasing anything (Generation Toy is releasing their Protectobots, but that's pretty much it).



I wonder if after the whole Zeta-Hasbro thing, if Hasbro (or Takara) has continued to go after other 3P companies (or maybe they even started well before the Zeta situation).



Fantoys, MMC, and X-transbots seem to be doing well, so that pretty goes against everything else I mentioned above.



It's just odd seeing some of the big players not really doing anything much or even at all anymore.



What are your thoughts on this? Maybe it's just a dry spell or paranoia? Maybe it isn't... Last edited by ssjgoku22; Today at 12:03 AM .