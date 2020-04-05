Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Free Downloadable Transformers Coloring & Activity Book Thanks To TFNation


We all are facing the Coronavirus alert, and we know it’s hard for kids to stay at home. These days, all support is welcomed and we are glad to share the news that TFNation have uploaded a free downloadable Transformers coloring &#38; activity book to help everybody to have some fun at home. This book was originally published physically in TFNation 2019 and includes 50 pages full of coloring Transformers characters, word mazes, quizzes and more. A great opportunity to join family and spend some time together as Transformers fans. Credits to*Lem Borghini, Kris Carter, Matt Dallas, Nate Hammond, &#187; Continue Reading.

UsernamePrime
Re: Free Downloadable Transformers Coloring & Activity Book Thanks To TFNation
image searches can get you some nice ones too


https://duckduckgo.com/?q=transforme...ages&ia=images


https://www.google.com/search?q=tran...w=1366&bih=666
