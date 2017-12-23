Via CBR.com
*we have the*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #12 Full Preview for your viewing pleasure. On this preview, we can see how plans are going well for treacherous Getaway, but his last actions are not well received by his partner Atomizer. We also find out the destiny of Riptide who proves not easy to kill as we get close to the final events of this story arc. Transformers: Lost Light #12 James Roberts NO TURNING BACK! Getaway has crossed one too many lines and made one too many enemies. Hunted down on his own ship, the master manipulator has one » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #12 Full Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...