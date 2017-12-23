Good news for German fans. Thanks to a report from our very own Nevermore, we can inform that*Titans Return Deluxe Wave 5 And The Last Knight 1-Step Wave 3 Are Out In Germany. Deluxe Windblade and Misfire were spotted at*Karstadt in downtown Düsseldorf. No Twin Twist was found yet, but we are sure he will be found soon, since he’s part of Deluxe wave 3. The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changers wave 3 with Drift, Cogman and Scorn was found*at least in one of the Rossmann drug stores in Düsseldorf (same street as Karstadt, only a block away, next to » Continue Reading.
