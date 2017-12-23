Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New Promo Image From Bumblebee: The Movie And A Statement From The Director


Empire Magazine has posted a new promo image from Bumblebee: The Movie along with a small statement from director Travis Knight. “I wanted to approach this massive, expansive franchise and really focus in on a tiny corner of the canvas. Everything I’ve tried to do at Laika, searching for an artful blend of darkness and light, intensity and warmth, humour and heart, I wanted to bring to the Transformers franchise.” “At its core it’s just a beautiful love story between two broken souls who find each other and heal each other,” he adds. “I grew up loving those classic Spielbergian &#187; Continue Reading.

