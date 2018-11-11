Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,430

Power of the Primes Leader Class Evolution Optimal Optimus Out at U.S. Retail



Fan Vote Winner and Machinima Power of the Primes star Leader Class Evolution Optimal Optimus finally lands on stateside shelves, with a Vacaville, CA Target sighting noted by TFW2005 member Megablah. As reported on these very pages, this figure has appeared at retail in Singapore, Mexico, Australia, Taiwan and Canada before landing in the U.S. just in time to lead holiday shopping season most wanted lists. Happy hunting this weekend and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!



