Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rumor: Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire Prototype Images?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,377
Rumor: Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire Prototype Images?


Take the following information and images with a grain of salt until we get a reliable source. A post in Chinese platform Baidu by user*?????*show what seems to be a painted prototype of the recently announced Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire. This looks like an incomplete prototype, possibly painted by hand. We have a look at the robot mode in a correct cartoon-accurate design and an alternate face/helmet. We also have comparison images next to Mastepiece M-44 Optimus Prime and Studio Series SS-38 Voyager Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime for those wondering about scale. While we can’t still verify the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire Prototype Images? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:52 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.