Officially Licensed Optimus Prime Statue By Azure Sea Studio ? Color Sample
on Facebook, we can share for your new color sample images of the impressive officially licensed Optimus Prime statue by Azure Sea Studio. The Autobot leader statue design is highly stylized similar to a Cybertronian mode. There are two extra display options: one pose with the blaster pointing down and with the right arm displaying a hologram and another pose using 2 swords clearly inspired by the ones seen in the Transformers live action movies. This statue will stand 95 cm to the top of the blaster or 75 cm to the
