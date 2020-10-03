|
Officially Licensed Starscream Statue By Azure Sea Studio ? Color Sample
Thanks to*Y.C.H Hobby ???
Starscream is designed in a unique and different stylized style. He's flying over some clouds in a great dynamic pose shooting his blasters and some missiles. The size of the statue is about 79.00 cm tall and it will feature lights and an exclusive extra head with a crown.
