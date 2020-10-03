Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Lemon Tree LT-07 Eggplant (Bumblebee Movie Shockwave) Prototype


Via*Heat Toy Facebook*we have our first look at the new LT-07 Eggplant (Bumblebee Movie Shockwave) prototype*which was shown at*the*CICF X AGF 2020 toy exhibit in China. The first renders of this figure*were revealed in TFCon 2019*and we can see a movie-accurate Shockwave as seen in the Cybertron battle scene from the Bumblebee movie. Keep in mind that this is an early prototype and changes may be done in the final product and the alt mode is yet to be revealed. Also, don’t confuse this release with Lemon Tree LT-02 Purple Potato which is a Decepticon battle ship &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Lemon Tree LT-07 Eggplant (Bumblebee Movie Shockwave) Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



