Transformers: Cyberverse Episode 7 Available on Hasbros YouTube


Hasbros official YouTube*channel posted Cube,*episode 7 of Transformers: Cyberverse! Bumblebee learns how he first met Windblade and they both discover that Starscream is going to sabotage the Cube Championship game. (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 Fractured Episode 2 Memory Episode 3 Allspark Episode 4 The Journey Episode 5: Whiteout Episode 6: “Megatron is My Hero”

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Episode 7 Available on Hasbros YouTube appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



