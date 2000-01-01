Basically out of the TF game but had two big bots still with me, keeping Toronto/local for now
Items used/loose, not a 100% complete but will indicate
Armada Unicron - $50 *missing planet panels and kranix minicon
Original Transmetal Optimal Optimus - $60 *I think he's missing a missile but has all his panels and whatnot
Also getting rid of some Marvel Legends:
Marvel Legends $15 *unless stated otherwise:
Iron Man Mark 46 *PENDING
Vision
Daredevil (comic)
Daredevil (Netflix) - *bicep swivel had a break due to tight shoulder hinge, fixed, just gotta be careful
Black Widow (MCU Winter Soldier) - $20 *PENDING
Scarlet Witch - $25
Others:
DC Multiverse Armored Batman - $20