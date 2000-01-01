Yesterday, 11:54 PM #1 StaticShin27 Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2011 Location: Toronto, Ontario Posts: 100 Shin's Sales - Toronto Local



Items used/loose, not a 100% complete but will indicate







Armada Unicron - $50 *missing planet panels and kranix minicon







Original Transmetal Optimal Optimus - $60 *I think he's missing a missile but has all his panels and whatnot







Also getting rid of some Marvel Legends:







Marvel Legends $15 *unless stated otherwise:

Iron Man Mark 46 *PENDING

Vision

Daredevil (comic)

Daredevil (Netflix) - *bicep swivel had a break due to tight shoulder hinge, fixed, just gotta be careful

Black Widow (MCU Winter Soldier) - $20 *PENDING

Scarlet Witch - $25



Others:

DC Multiverse Armored Batman - $20 Basically out of the TF game but had two big bots still with me, keeping Toronto/local for nowItems used/loose, not a 100% complete but will indicateArmada Unicron - $50 *missing planet panels and kranix miniconOriginal Transmetal Optimal Optimus - $60 *I think he's missing a missile but has all his panels and whatnotAlso getting rid of some Marvel Legends:Marvel Legends $15 *unless stated otherwise:Iron Man Mark 46 *PENDINGVisionDaredevil (comic)Daredevil (Netflix) - *bicep swivel had a break due to tight shoulder hinge, fixed, just gotta be carefulBlack Widow (MCU Winter Soldier) - $20 *PENDINGScarlet Witch - $25Others:DC Multiverse Armored Batman - $20

Feedback __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

