Old Yesterday, 11:54 PM   #1
StaticShin27
Generation 2
StaticShin27's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 100
Shin's Sales - Toronto Local
Basically out of the TF game but had two big bots still with me, keeping Toronto/local for now

Items used/loose, not a 100% complete but will indicate



Armada Unicron - $50 *missing planet panels and kranix minicon



Original Transmetal Optimal Optimus - $60 *I think he's missing a missile but has all his panels and whatnot



Also getting rid of some Marvel Legends:



Marvel Legends $15 *unless stated otherwise:
Iron Man Mark 46 *PENDING
Vision
Daredevil (comic)
Daredevil (Netflix) - *bicep swivel had a break due to tight shoulder hinge, fixed, just gotta be careful
Black Widow (MCU Winter Soldier) - $20 *PENDING
Scarlet Witch - $25

Others:
DC Multiverse Armored Batman - $20
Feedback
