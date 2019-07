Transfomers War for Cybertron Siege Omega Supreme Possible Release Date Delay

2005 Boards member*Larkin Vain and some other board members let us know that they have received an e-mail from Amazon.com with a possible new release date for the highly expected War for Cybertron Omega Supreme. This figure is now listed for release on*October 4th, 2019. Titan Class Omega Supreme was originally expected for release in August this year. The Amazon listing has been updated with the new release date . Anyway, we should have more details an official information about it in a few days at San Diego Comic-Con.