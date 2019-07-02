|
Transfomers War for Cybertron Siege Omega Supreme Possible Release Date Delay
2005 Boards member*Larkin Vain and some other board members let us know that they have received an e-mail from Amazon.com with a possible new release date for the highly expected War for Cybertron Omega Supreme. This figure is now listed for release on*October 4th, 2019. Titan Class Omega Supreme was originally expected for release in August this year. The Amazon listing has been updated with the new release date
. Anyway, we should have more details an official information about it in a few days at San Diego Comic-Con. Click on the bar and join to the discussion on the » Continue Reading.
The post Transfomers War for Cybertron Siege Omega Supreme Possible Release Date Delay
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.