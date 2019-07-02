Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transfomers War for Cybertron Siege Omega Supreme Possible Release Date Delay


2005 Boards member*Larkin Vain and some other board members let us know that they have received an e-mail from Amazon.com with a possible new release date for the highly expected War for Cybertron Omega Supreme. This figure is now listed for release on*October 4th, 2019. Titan Class Omega Supreme was originally expected for release in August this year. The Amazon listing has been updated with the new release date. Anyway, we should have more details an official information about it in a few days at San Diego Comic-Con. Click on the bar and join to the discussion on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transfomers War for Cybertron Siege Omega Supreme Possible Release Date Delay appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Yesterday, 11:12 PM   #2
Tonestar
Re: Transfomers War for Cybertron Siege Omega Supreme Possible Release Date Delay
Bummer...but my wallet is thankful.
