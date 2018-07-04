|
Officially Licensed San Diego Comicon 2018 Han Cholo Jewelry exclusives
With San Diego Comicon coming in the next days, we have another Transformers-related exclusive to share with you. We have images of the*Officially Licensed San Diego Comicon 2018 Han Cholo Jewelry exclusives. We have a very nice, cool, styling… and expensive pieces of jewelry. Here you are the descriptions and prices thanks to the official San Diego Comicon blog
: Transformers X Han Cholo Ravage Pendant $250 There has never been a more loyal Decepticon to Megatron than Ravage. Ravage is not only Soundwaves most reliable spy but is the most efficient and deadly warrior under Megatrons command. + » Continue Reading.
