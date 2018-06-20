|
Transformers: Studio Series Thundercracker and Masterpiece MPM-05 Barricade Out In Au
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz for reporting that*Transformers: Studio Series Thundercracker and Masterpiece MPM-05 Barricade Are Out In Australia. The information surfaced via user Caminus Prime in the Ozformers Boards
. Both Studio Series Thundercracker and Masterpiece Movie Barricade have been found at Toys”R”Us in New South Wales.*Thundercraker is priced 60 AUD ($44.30 approximately) and*MPM-05 Barricade goes for 180 AUD ($ 132.90 approximately). To make things even better,*these figures will automatically be discounted at Toys”R”Us, as Transformers are currently at 15% off. This is indeed a nice surprise considering that Toys”R”Us Australia if closing all their stores
within the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Studio Series Thundercracker and Masterpiece MPM-05 Barricade Out In Australia
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.