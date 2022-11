evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,884

Re: Mandarake EMS shipping to Canada!!! as of Nov 4 2022 I'd just like to say I agree with everyone who weren't hot to Mandy in the past 3 years or so, cause COVID caused JapanPost to restrict a lot of things - it effectively killed SAL shipping worldwide (my old favourite shipping; it took the longest to arrive, bout a month each time - but was the cheapest!), and forced the only Canada shipping to be DHL



DHL is the literal actual devil's balls, I ordered a single thing using them once and it was a nightmare

They did the thing where it gets to Canadian soil, but then suddenly they want more money inbetween, and they're just holding your sh*t until you pay up



It's one thing if you select them (cause then its on you), but it's another when it's presented as "the only option"

