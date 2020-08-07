Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #22 Malkova Cover A Art Process


Artist and recent TFNation guest for “The Big Broadcast of 2020” Anna Malkova posted cover A line art and commentary for Transformers issue #22, just in time for New Comic Book Day. Afraid I don’t have alt variants since, well, I drew it last Aughtumn as a fanart (but decided to message editorial before posting, haha) once I found out Slipstream will be part of the cast ? Girls!! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist), Joana Lafuente (Colorist) Share your thoughts about this latest installment in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #22 Malkova Cover A Art Process appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



