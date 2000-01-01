Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page RTS JAZZ Review - Which Jazz is best?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:06 PM   #1
GotBot
Cybertron
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,105
RTS JAZZ Review - Which Jazz is best?
After hearing good things for so many years, i finally dive in and look at Reveal the Shield Jazz - a mold I have never before had in hand. Of course, I am left now with a quandary; who do I choose? FoC? POTP? Or, RTS?
https://youtu.be/CRkQxyRIvuo
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen - DEVASTATOR
Transformers
VTG ORIGINAL 1984'S G1 TRANSFORMERS AUTOBOT OPTIMUS PRIME CANADIAN BOX HASBRO
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.