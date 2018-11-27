Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Bumblebee ? Designing G1 Featurette #JoinTheBuzz
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,563
Transformers: Bumblebee ? Designing G1 Featurette #JoinTheBuzz


A brand new featurette has dropped for the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie and it prominently focuses on the G1 aspect of the film. We are treated with a 360 degree render of Optimus Prime followed by a wonderful homage of his “You Got The Touch” action sequence from Transformers: The Movie (1986). We are also given out first look at Bumblebee Movie Arcee and Cliffjumper. Additionally, the Seeker next to Shockwave has undergone some heavy changes to make him look like Starscream. Instead of Blitzwing’s gas-mask/pilot-mask, the Decepticon on Cybertron now has a mouth and his white arms on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Bumblebee – Designing G1 Featurette #JoinTheBuzz appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen - DEVASTATOR
Transformers
VTG ORIGINAL 1984'S G1 TRANSFORMERS AUTOBOT OPTIMUS PRIME CANADIAN BOX HASBRO
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.