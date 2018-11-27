Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,563

Transformers: Bumblebee ? Designing G1 Featurette #JoinTheBuzz



A brand new featurette has dropped for the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie and it prominently focuses on the G1 aspect of the film. We are treated with a 360 degree render of Optimus Prime followed by a wonderful homage of his “You Got The Touch” action sequence from Transformers: The Movie (1986). We are also given out first look at Bumblebee Movie Arcee and Cliffjumper. Additionally, the Seeker next to Shockwave has undergone some heavy changes to make him look like Starscream. Instead of Blitzwing’s gas-mask/pilot-mask, the Decepticon on Cybertron now has a mouth and his white arms on the



The post







More... A brand new featurette has dropped for the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie and it prominently focuses on the G1 aspect of the film. We are treated with a 360 degree render of Optimus Prime followed by a wonderful homage of his “You Got The Touch” action sequence from Transformers: The Movie (1986). We are also given out first look at Bumblebee Movie Arcee and Cliffjumper. Additionally, the Seeker next to Shockwave has undergone some heavy changes to make him look like Starscream. Instead of Blitzwing’s gas-mask/pilot-mask, the Decepticon on Cybertron now has a mouth and his white arms on the » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Bumblebee – Designing G1 Featurette #JoinTheBuzz appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.