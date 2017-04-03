Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,297
New Leaked Renders Of Transformers The Last Knight Hot Rod*


Courtesy of our usual leaker at Weibo, we have with us some new renders of Transformers: The Last Knight Hot Rod. Hot Rod was revealed back in last August but the character, to this day has received very little official information. Other than a licensed diecast vehicle, we are yet to learn how his toy treatment is going to be. Hot Rod features an alt mode of a*Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4. Check out the new renders, after the jump. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160;

The post New Leaked Renders Of Transformers The Last Knight Hot Rod* appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
