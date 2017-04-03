Courtesy of our usual leaker at Weibo
, we have with us some new renders of Transformers: The Last Knight Hot Rod. Hot Rod was revealed
back in last August but the character, to this day has received very little official information. Other than a licensed diecast vehicle, we are yet to learn how his toy treatment is going to be. Hot Rod features an alt mode of a*Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4. Check out the new renders, after the jump.        
The post New Leaked Renders Of Transformers The Last Knight Hot Rod*
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...