Jumpstream’s expanded teleporting powers have left her stranded and alone. She has only one option to return home, but is she willing to do it? Answers await in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers issue #32
, scheduled to be available July 14th. Share your thoughts about this ongoing series on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist) Plus, her adventures herald the return of Cybertron’s Lord of Misrule. But who are they and how will they change Cybertron’s future?  
