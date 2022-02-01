RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,474

Re: Beast Wars Bat Primal and Alligator Megatron Review I renamed them Vampirax and Gatoris.



They're simple but I love both of those toys. I remember getting the 2-pack from Costco.



I had to sell it but the convobat made from... Mindewipe? Was really good.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"