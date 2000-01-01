|
TFSource News! ZT Spacetron, ER Optimus Prime, IF Chaos Raven, MP-39 Sunstreaker Rest
TFW2005 friend and sponsor TFSource sent in their latest weekly newsletter. Check out the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! NEW HOT INSTOCK ITEMS: –*Transformers War for Cybertron: Earthrise Leader Optimus Prime Trailer
–*
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca