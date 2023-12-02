Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:05 PM
Rodimus Convoy
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: Quebec City
Posts: 15
Legacy Menasor, Titans Return Trypticon, Twint Twist and Topspin and more!
Hello!

I have the following items for sale. Shipping fees will be determined by your location. I will ship to Canada only. I'm from Quebec city, local pickup is possible. I accept bank transfer for payment and /or cash on delivery. I'm an adult collector. All items are in Mint condition and used for display only from a smoke/pet free house. I will combine shipping. Feel free to ask questions. Please see pics below.

Titans Return Titan Class Trypticon: 100% complete with all accessories, instructions, collector card. Tight hip joints. Stickers applied but are in pristine condition. An extra stickers sheet is included: my Trypticon came with two so, it's a nice extra. Box is in superb shape. Price asked: 350$ CAN

Titans Return Twin Twist and Topspin: I'm selling those two as a duo, no individual sale for each figure, sorry. Both figures are Mint on Card (MOC) and 100% complete with accessories, instructions, collector cards. Please see pics below. Price asked: 200$ CAN

Legacy Menasor (full set): the set includes all Stunticons. Commander Class Motormaster and Deluxe class Dragstrip, Dead End, Wildrider and Breakdown. Each figure is 100% complete with instructions. Boxes are in very good shape. Price asked: 320$ CAN

Siege Brunt: this figure is the perfect companion for the Titans Return Trypticon. The figure is Mint in box and 100% complete with instructions. Price asked: 40$ CAN.

Thank you and have a nice day!
Re: Legacy Menasor, Titans Return Trypticon, Twint Twist and Topspin and more!
Some pics of the items.
Click image for larger version Name: 202312042_133855.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.6 KB ID: 54483   Click image for larger version Name: 20231202_133507.jpg Views: 0 Size: 81.6 KB ID: 54484   Click image for larger version Name: 20231202_133529.jpg Views: 0 Size: 72.2 KB ID: 54485   Click image for larger version Name: 20231202_133515.jpg Views: 0 Size: 83.7 KB ID: 54486   Click image for larger version Name: 20231202_1366.jpg Views: 0 Size: 84.8 KB ID: 54487  

Click image for larger version Name: 20231202_133930.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.6 KB ID: 54488   Click image for larger version Name: 20240224_105907.jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.3 KB ID: 54489   Click image for larger version Name: 20240224_130623.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.4 KB ID: 54490   Click image for larger version Name: 20240224_130633.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.5 KB ID: 54491   Click image for larger version Name: 20231202_134224.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.9 KB ID: 54492  
