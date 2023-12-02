Rodimus Convoy Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2018 Location: Quebec City Posts: 15

Legacy Menasor, Titans Return Trypticon, Twint Twist and Topspin and more! Hello!



I have the following items for sale. Shipping fees will be determined by your location. I will ship to Canada only. I'm from Quebec city, local pickup is possible. I accept bank transfer for payment and /or cash on delivery. I'm an adult collector. All items are in Mint condition and used for display only from a smoke/pet free house. I will combine shipping. Feel free to ask questions. Please see pics below.



Titans Return Titan Class Trypticon: 100% complete with all accessories, instructions, collector card. Tight hip joints. Stickers applied but are in pristine condition. An extra stickers sheet is included: my Trypticon came with two so, it's a nice extra. Box is in superb shape. Price asked: 350$ CAN



Titans Return Twin Twist and Topspin: I'm selling those two as a duo, no individual sale for each figure, sorry. Both figures are Mint on Card (MOC) and 100% complete with accessories, instructions, collector cards. Please see pics below. Price asked: 200$ CAN



Legacy Menasor (full set): the set includes all Stunticons. Commander Class Motormaster and Deluxe class Dragstrip, Dead End, Wildrider and Breakdown. Each figure is 100% complete with instructions. Boxes are in very good shape. Price asked: 320$ CAN



Siege Brunt: this figure is the perfect companion for the Titans Return Trypticon. The figure is Mint in box and 100% complete with instructions. Price asked: 40$ CAN.



