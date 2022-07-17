Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? July Week 2


The second week of July seems a bit slow with new Transformers sighting but we can see Legacy toys are still surfacing over the world. Mutant Tigatron was found in Ireland and the latest Legacy Core and Deluxe toys have showed up in Singapore and Taiwan. Golden Disk Collection Mutant Tigatron in Ireland ?*2005 Boards member*Wars spotted Mutant Tigatron at*Forbidden Planet Dublin. Legacy Wave 2 Core In Singapore ?*2005 Boards member*BattleUpSaber*found LEgacy Core G2 Megatron and Shockwave at*OG Chinatown. Legacy Wave 2 Deluxe in Taiwan ?*Legacy*Tarantulas, Wildrider, Elita and Knock Out were found at*Shin Kong Mitsukoshi TMS &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? July Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



