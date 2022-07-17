Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers G1 Cartoon ?The Search for Alpha Trion?, ?The Girl Who Loved Powerglide?


Courtesy of the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website*we can share for you three more*Transformers G1 Cartoon episode scripts. Now they bring us three more episode scripts from their volume #6 script binder,*previously belonging to G1 editor and writer Bryce Malek, and completing the 9 scripts from this volume. Read on for the full list of scripts: Volume 6 MP#700-46 The Gambler MP#700-47 Kremzeek! MP#700-48 Sea Change MP#700-49 Triple Takeover MP#700-50 Prime Target (formerly: Welcome to My Parlor) MP#700-51 Auto-Bop MP#700-52 The Search for Alpha Trion MP#700-53 The Girl Who Loved Powerglide MP#700-54 Hoist Goes Hollywood Read all the scripts, as well &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers G1 Cartoon ?The Search for Alpha Trion?, ?The Girl Who Loved Powerglide? & ?Hoist Goes Hollywood? Scripts Available Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Super_Megatron is offline
