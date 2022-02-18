Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Via Gamerant.com we have an interview with the Transformers: War For Cybertron cartoon*showrunner F.J. DeSanto and producer Mike Avila about the inspirations and creation behind the show and some details about the upcoming*The Art and Making of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy artbook. The interview give us details on how the series was created, all the collaboration between all studios involved and the references from previous Transformers animations and stories. Of course, all of this material will be shown and revealed in the new artbook. You can already pre-order this book via Amazon for $36.00 and planned &#187; Continue Reading.

"so basically we spent like nine hours on the whole thing and had a budget of about tree-fiddy"
