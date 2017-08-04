Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight Autobots Unite Legion Class 2-Packs Found at U.S. Retai


Just when we might have thought the Last Knight movie toys had run their course of debuts at U.S. retail, TFW2005 members ViceGripX and Sunsetter bring us news of the Walmart*Exclusive*Autobots Unite Legion Class*2-packs*landing at Ross for only $4.99 each! ViceGripX found all three sets today in Tacoma, WA (along with the Autobots Unite Turbo Changer 2-pack for $11.99),*while Sunsetter reported them in Montebello,*CA*yesterday. Be sure to help your fellow fans by sharing your Ross / TJ Maxx / Marshalls / 5 Below sightings in our stock*thread, then share your thoughts on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Autobots Unite Legion Class 2-Packs Found at U.S. Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



