Today, 11:20 AM
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 20
Problems with transforming Brushguard and Shatter
I saw this scout class Shatter in the store and got her because I had an easy time transforming the scout class Transformer Dropkick as opposed to trying to transform the deluxe class Dropkick, and she reminds me a lot of the old Gobot Fitor. I got her transformed into the robot, nut it took me so many days to turn her back into a jet that I left her as one. As for Brushguard, I can do everything but get the head to flip over because of that little plastic spare tire on the back of the jeep. How come they don't make them all so that they can be transformed with ease?
Today, 11:22 AM
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 20
Re: Problems with transforming Brushguard and Shatter
Forgot to put instant email notification
