Transformers Masterpiece MP-45 G1 Bumblebee Ver. 2.0 Delayed To November
Attention Masterpiece collectors! Takara Tomy
and Takara Tomy Mall
websites have updated the release date information of*Masterpiece MP-45 G1 Bumblebee Ver. 2.0. This new Masterpiece figure has been delayed to November 2019. This figure was originally scheduled for September 2019, so you will have to be patient for 2 extra months for Bumblebee to be released. We have no concrete information about this change, but it could be a good chance for fans who haven’t decided to grab this new cartoon-accurate Bumblebee mold into their collections. You can still find pre-orders for this item in our sponsors links » Continue Reading.
