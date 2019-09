Transformers Masterpiece MP-45 G1 Bumblebee Ver. 2.0 Delayed To November

Attention Masterpiece collectors! Takara Tomy and Takara Tomy Mall websites have updated the release date information of*Masterpiece MP-45 G1 Bumblebee Ver. 2.0. This new Masterpiece figure has been delayed to November 2019. This figure was originally scheduled for September 2019, so you will have to be patient for 2 extra months for Bumblebee to be released. We have no concrete information about this change, but it could be a good chance for fans who haven't decided to grab this new cartoon-accurate Bumblebee mold into their collections.