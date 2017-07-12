|
Diamond Comics Shipping List for July 12, 2017
TFW2005 member D-Drive strikes again! Below is your comics shipping list for July 12, 2017. Enjoy! OPTIMUS PRIME #9 (also shipping subscription A, B and 1-in-10 variant covers) (W) John Barber (A/CA) Kei Zama THE LIFE OF SIDESWIPE! A Junkion machine finally gives long-injured Sideswipe a new lease on life! But when his brother goes missing, Sideswipe and Arcee return to Cybertron-and nothing will be the same between them ever again. TRANSFORMERS GEN TITANS RETURN DLX AF ASST 201701 HASBRO TOY GROUP The Transformers battle explodes into uncharted territory when the Titans Return! To control an ancient race of giant, » Continue Reading.
