Power of the Primes Wave 2 In Stock on Hasbro Toy Shop

According to reports from board members, it appears Hasbro has started to make good on their promise to make the second wave of the Power of the Primes line more accessible to everyone. Earlier in the month, listings for wave 2 leaders, legends, and deluxes went up on Hasbro Toy Shop but were taken down for a few weeks. About a week ago, the listings went back up in addition to listings for wave 3 legends Outback and Cindersaur but were unavailable for purchase. Finally, as of this past Saturday the figures have been available for purchase! Unfortunately, there » Continue Reading. The post Power of the Primes Wave 2 In Stock on Hasbro Toy Shop appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM