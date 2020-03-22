|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #2 Coller Cover B Line Art
Casey Coller, still
sharing free digital line art for your creative use, continues our tour of the multiple IDW titles available on this New Comic Book Day by featuring a detailed look at cover B of Transformers ’84: Secrets and Lies issue #2. Here’s a clean look at the line art for my cover, and the colors by @wordmongerer
Hope everyone enjoys the book! Creator credits
: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) The » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #2 Coller Cover B Line Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca