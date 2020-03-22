Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #2 Coller Cover B Line Art


Casey Coller, still sharing free digital line art for your creative use, continues our tour of the multiple IDW titles available on this New Comic Book Day by featuring a detailed look at cover B of Transformers ’84: Secrets and Lies issue #2. Here’s a clean look at the line art for my cover, and the colors by @wordmongerer Hope everyone enjoys the book! Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #2 Coller Cover B Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



