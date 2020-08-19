|
Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Review Via Collider.com
Collider.com
*have shared an article with their impressions on the new*Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game. Published and developed by*Outright Games*and*Coatsink*respectively, the game will be available on*October 23rd, 2020*for the*Playstation 4,*Xbox One,*PC (Steam), and*Nintendo Switch.* Collider was lucky to try the game and they gave us a nice review of the first Transformers console game in five years. I had a chance to play a hands-on demo of Transformers: Battlegrounds thanks to Outright Games showing off their upcoming titles —- What I found was a younger-skewing game that befits the demographic for the series itself but still offered a lot of fun » Continue Reading.
