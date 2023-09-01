Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
KO K-9 Review
I have spent some time reviewing many a KO Beast Wars offerings and saved the wildly unexpected best for last with, get this, of all characters, K-9...go figure!
https://youtu.be/5Y22HTuIwFE
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Re: KO K-9 Review
Got my original BW Wolfang as a b-day gift back when the line was first releasing, still have him to this day
So I'm a bit biased that Wolfang is totally cooler (it's the mask)

But I got a loose copy of K-9 later on, I think he was a value village find? and he's OK - the larger shield is cooler from like, a swat team type of perspective?
Anyways I sort of warmed up to his weird *ss

When I grabbed the 8 MonToy knockoffs, I got the K-9 even though its virtually the same (size-wise) as the original, so I'm literally just buying, a worse version of what I already have

And he was! his beast surface panels were razor sharp, sliced my fingers
"son of a b*tch, I'll just go play with the original instead, u piece of sh*t KO"

But he didn't break like the downsized TWrecks did, so I suppose that's a positive
