Re: KO K-9 Review Got my original BW Wolfang as a b-day gift back when the line was first releasing, still have him to this day

So I'm a bit biased that Wolfang is totally cooler (it's the mask)



But I got a loose copy of K-9 later on, I think he was a value village find? and he's OK - the larger shield is cooler from like, a swat team type of perspective?

Anyways I sort of warmed up to his weird *ss



When I grabbed the 8 MonToy knockoffs, I got the K-9 even though its virtually the same (size-wise) as the original, so I'm literally just buying, a worse version of what I already have



And he was! his beast surface panels were razor sharp, sliced my fingers

"son of a b*tch, I'll just go play with the original instead, u piece of sh*t KO"



But he didn't break like the downsized TWrecks did, so I suppose that's a positive

