*have updated images and information about their*official G1 Transformers The Movie Screenprints. Drawn by poster artist and Hasbro packaging designer*Tom Whalen
, we have the following limited posters: Transformers The Movie Regular edition*? 100 hand-numbered 24″x 36″ screenprints.*?54.99 (approx $68.00) Transformers The Movie Holographic Foil Variant*? 100 hand-numbered*24?x 36? screenprints.?64.99 (approx $81)} Pre-Orders will go live this Friday 29 April at the following time zones: 6:00 pm UK, 1:00 pm EST, and 10:00 am PST via*Moor Art Gallery website.
