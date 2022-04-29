Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Official G1 Transformers The Movie Screenprints By Tom Whalen Announcement


Moor Art Gallery website*have updated images and information about their*official G1 Transformers The Movie Screenprints. Drawn by poster artist and Hasbro packaging designer*Tom Whalen, we have the following limited posters: Transformers The Movie Regular edition*? 100 hand-numbered 24″x 36″ screenprints.*?54.99 (approx $68.00) Transformers The Movie Holographic Foil Variant*? 100 hand-numbered*24?x 36? screenprints.?64.99 (approx $81)} Pre-Orders will go live this Friday 29 April at the following time zones: 6:00 pm UK, 1:00 pm EST, and 10:00 am PST via*Moor Art Gallery website.*See all the mirrored images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on these &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official G1 Transformers The Movie Screenprints By Tom Whalen Announcement appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



