RID Lot for sale $80

Gonna try once more to get these sold, just lookign to offload them all for $80 bucks, all have been opened and put back in original packagingexcept for Megatron (no box) all the figures are complete and fantastic shape, tight joints, smokefree, etc. The boxes are showing some age.





Selling as a lot, wont split, sorry. $80 takes it all. Buyer pays for shipping, pickups welcome (Im in Peterborough)

Attached Thumbnails