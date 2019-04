Takara Tomy Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege New Release Dates

Takara Tomy will continue releasing the popular Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege toys in Japan over this year. Via Loopaza Megastore , we can share for you some new release date of the next upcoming toys: SG-29 Autobot Smashdown – 900 Yen ($8.00) – September 2019 SG-30 Decepticon Blackjack & Hyperdrive – 1800 Yen ($16.18)- September 2019 SG-31 Red Alert – 3500 Yen ($31.46)- September 2019 SG-32 Autobot Springer – 5500 Yen ($49.43) – September 2019 Pre-orders should be up soon, and we should expect no discernible difference compared to their Hasbro counterparts. Click on the bar and let us » Continue Reading. The post Takara Tomy Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege New Release Dates appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM