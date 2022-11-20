Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Jason David Frank, The Voice Of Titans Return Emissary, Has Passed Away


We are saddened to report that*veteran G1 voice actor Stephen Keener*has passed away, as confirmed by TMZ and some of Jason’s friends and contacts over social media. Jason was well-known for playing as the Green and White Ranger in the original Power Rangers show with several other appearances in later Power Rangers series. He became part of the Transformers franchise when he gave his voice to Emissary in*Machinima?s web series Titans Return.*Jason David Frank was not only an actor but a*mixed martial artist who brought so many good memories to all people who followed his career. TFW2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jason David Frank, The Voice Of Titans Return Emissary, Has Passed Away appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



