Third party company*Newage Toys*have updated their*Weibo account
*with images of the color prototype of their new H45B Strangelove*(Legends Scale Shattered Glass Skyfire). This is a Shattered Glass-inspired black and purple redeco of*Newage H45 Firefox
*(Legends scale cartoon-accurate Skyfire). It also includes a redeco of the toy-accurate rifle which came with H45EX Firefox
. It stands 18 cm tall in robot mode. See the new images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
