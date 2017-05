Custom RiD Steeljaw

Okay, so I'm way late to the dance with RiD Steeljaw, but that's only because I had never, ever planned on getting him! Then a funny thing happened, I found myself amassing a Decepticon squad from that line, and they need a leader. Out of package, i was dismally disappointed. As such, I took to adding several custom paint apps that, I think, or at least I hope, make a world of difference.