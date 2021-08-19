Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers King Grimlock: Issue #2 iTunes Preview


As Grimlock sets off to find his place in this strange new world of men, beasts, and magic, he finds himself in the maw of a beast big enough to swallow a Dinobot! Punch your ticket to Menonia with the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers King Grimlock issue #2, due in shops September 1. Creator credits: Steve Orlando (Author), Agustin Padilla (Artist), Alex Horley (Cover Artist), Ilias Kyriazis (Cover Artist), Paul Harding (Cover Artist), Jeremy Colwell (Colorist) It's a fight of incredible strength between the Cybertronian T-Rex and the monster.

The post IDWs Transformers King Grimlock: Issue #2 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



