Just as*Paramount began to celebrate its extended partnership
with Hasbro…. disaster strikes!
HuaHua Media who collaborated with Paramount by investing US$ 1 Billion to promote and distribute movies in China, moved away from the deal leaving the Viacom company in a tight situation. That deal, had it stayed, would have funded 25% of Paramount film slates up until the end of 2019.* Those who are in touch with the industry may already know that the deal was in a rocky path ever since Transformers: The Last Knight failed to live up to the expectations of the Chinese company. » Continue Reading.
The post Paramount Pictures Loses HuaHua Media Film Financing Deal
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...