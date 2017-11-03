Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:51 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Paramount Pictures Loses HuaHua Media Film Financing Deal


Just as*Paramount began to celebrate its extended partnership with Hasbro…. disaster strikes! HuaHua Media who collaborated with Paramount by investing US$ 1 Billion to promote and distribute movies in China, moved away from the deal leaving the Viacom company in a tight situation. That deal, had it stayed, would have funded 25% of Paramount film slates up until the end of 2019.* Those who are in touch with the industry may already know that the deal was in a rocky path ever since Transformers: The Last Knight failed to live up to the expectations of the Chinese company. &#187; Continue Reading.

