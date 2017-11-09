Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Titanium Alloy Fall of Cybertron Optimus Prime Statue Revealed


A new statue manufacturer has popped up in China called Titanium Alloy. Their first statue is a Fall of Cybertron Optimus Prime measuring 30 inches tall. The piece doesn't seem to be official as there is no Autobot branding anywhere, but that isn't confirmed. We only have an initial announcement and there is no company website yet. Details are below, images after the break! Brand Name: Titanium Alloy Number: 00001 Retail Price: 5800RMB ($875 uSD) Ship Date: Second Quarter of 2018 Titanium Alloy Studio has just released its first-ever heavyweight painting-coated artwork– a still sculpture.

The post Titanium Alloy Fall of Cybertron Optimus Prime Statue Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



