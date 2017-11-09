Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,162

Titanium Alloy Fall of Cybertron Optimus Prime Statue Revealed



A new statue manufacturer has popped up in China called Titanium Alloy.* Their first statue is a Fall of Cybertron Optimus Prime measuring 30 inches tall.* The piece doesn’t seem to be official as there is no Autobot branding anywhere, but that isn’t confirmed.* We only have an initial announcement and there is no company website yet.* Details are below, images after the break! Brand Name: Titanium Alloy Number: 00001 Retail Price: 5800RMB ($875 uSD) Ship Date: Second Quarter of 2018 Titanium Alloy Studio has just released its first-ever heavyweight painting-coated artwork– a still sculpture. As a classic icon, the



