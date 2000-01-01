|
Re: **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts?
The WFC trilogy was very enjoyable. Kingdom felt the weakest up until the end and could have been better, but NF only allowed for six episodes per season, which I felt hurt the storytelling all the way through. Too much information needed for the narrative, not enough time, and Kingdom suffered from that the most. Time travel isn't something to parse through.
The darker, more adult feel of the trilogy really appealed. More gritty, more "brutal" more like how a war of that magnitude might be fought. The characterizations of each principle was a nice change of pace, just as in other series and we get to see a real somewhat psychological side to the effects of the Cybertronian Wars. Prime with his lack of confidence, Megatron with his hinted PTSD..alegience changes ect. Bumblebee as a scavanger was great, and showing the Merc fashion was very nice. I wish and hope we see more.
Voice acting wasn't an issue for me, nor was the pace of the tone. I felt the voices fir the characters and the interpretation and portrayal of such, and I will only comment on BW Megs as, while annoying, the voice suited the incarnation portrayed. That being said, and while skipping the whole BW series completly in my youth, has now sparked (lol) in me to go revisit and watch them, so maybe not all that was the BW aspect in WFC was a bad thing, if it is making returning fans to the franchise such as myself go back in time.
I hope this line continues. The end of Kingdom left many unanswered questions still and I never thought in a million years that this would be the direction the story was going to take. Where do we go from here?