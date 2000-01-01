Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:07 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 716
**SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts?
I'd like to hear what you thought of it. Opinions. Likes. Hates. Anything.



Did you like the trilogy as a whole?


Looks like a chapter 4 will happen or at least it was left off on a sequel tease.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:15 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 716
Re: **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts?
something very disappointing about not seeing some characters ever transform so far. its transformers!!!!


everything is so disjointed and all over the place


voice acting is not the best but there was improvement with kingdom i think


i liked seeing the beasts on screen and they were great in fights, i liked seeing bw megs fight very much.



its very forgettable, doesn't really hook me in with story.



Transformers deserves better but it was good eye candy. If a Chapter 4 happens I really hope the get some new writers to give us a great yet simple story.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:23 PM   #3
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,177
Re: **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts?
Utter garbage all the way through.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #4
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 571
Re: **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts?
The entire series was a interesting premise that was poorly executed. At the very least, we got some great toys out of the whole thing, but that’s it.
DanicusTF(cdn) is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:51 PM   #5
ManitobaMando
Generation 1
ManitobaMando's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Winnipeg Manitoba
Posts: 32
Re: **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts?
The WFC trilogy was very enjoyable. Kingdom felt the weakest up until the end and could have been better, but NF only allowed for six episodes per season, which I felt hurt the storytelling all the way through. Too much information needed for the narrative, not enough time, and Kingdom suffered from that the most. Time travel isn't something to parse through.

The darker, more adult feel of the trilogy really appealed. More gritty, more "brutal" more like how a war of that magnitude might be fought. The characterizations of each principle was a nice change of pace, just as in other series and we get to see a real somewhat psychological side to the effects of the Cybertronian Wars. Prime with his lack of confidence, Megatron with his hinted PTSD..alegience changes ect. Bumblebee as a scavanger was great, and showing the Merc fashion was very nice. I wish and hope we see more.

Voice acting wasn't an issue for me, nor was the pace of the tone. I felt the voices fir the characters and the interpretation and portrayal of such, and I will only comment on BW Megs as, while annoying, the voice suited the incarnation portrayed. That being said, and while skipping the whole BW series completly in my youth, has now sparked (lol) in me to go revisit and watch them, so maybe not all that was the BW aspect in WFC was a bad thing, if it is making returning fans to the franchise such as myself go back in time.

I hope this line continues. The end of Kingdom left many unanswered questions still and I never thought in a million years that this would be the direction the story was going to take. Where do we go from here?
ManitobaMando is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:03 PM   #6
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,595
Re: **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts?
I just...I cant even...They even tried to mimic Dinobots "how ironic" speech before his final battle, and killed him...and that voice was just awful. Also, BW Megatron sounded more like he should be a minion like Scorponok. His voice was more lackey than commander. I mean this series voice acting and whoever is in charge of delivering the lines...the WORST.
I was really hoping Kingdom would be better...I'm just not surprised it wasn't.
The only voices I can really stand was Starscream and Blackarachnia. I feel like she tried. Everyone else sounded like they were reading of their cue cards and forgot HOW to read.
joshimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast wars Transmetals lot 9 for parts/repair AS-IS
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars 1997 Depth Charge With firing canon / Cyber Shark good
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Noon Mechtech Human Alliance BACKFIRE & SPIKE WITWICKY
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME LIGHTS + SOUNDS EXPERT LVL NEW IN BOX - HASBRO 2009
Transformers
STRATOSPHERE AUTOBOT TRANSFORMER ROTF 2009 Voyager class - NEW IN BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.