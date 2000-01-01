Today, 08:07 PM #1 UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 716 **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts? I'd like to hear what you thought of it. Opinions. Likes. Hates. Anything.







Did you like the trilogy as a whole?





Looks like a chapter 4 will happen or at least it was left off on a sequel tease.

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________ Today, 08:15 PM #2 UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 716 Re: **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts? something very disappointing about not seeing some characters ever transform so far. its transformers!!!!





everything is so disjointed and all over the place





voice acting is not the best but there was improvement with kingdom i think





i liked seeing the beasts on screen and they were great in fights, i liked seeing bw megs fight very much.







its very forgettable, doesn't really hook me in with story.







Transformers deserves better but it was good eye candy. If a Chapter 4 happens I really hope the get some new writers to give us a great yet simple story.

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________ Today, 08:23 PM #3 RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,177 Re: **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts? Utter garbage all the way through.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" Today, 08:50 PM #4 DanicusTF(cdn) Robot in Disguise Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia Posts: 571 Re: **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts? The entire series was a interesting premise that was poorly executed. At the very least, we got some great toys out of the whole thing, but that’s it. Today, 08:51 PM #5 ManitobaMando Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2020 Location: Winnipeg Manitoba Posts: 32 Re: **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts? The WFC trilogy was very enjoyable. Kingdom felt the weakest up until the end and could have been better, but NF only allowed for six episodes per season, which I felt hurt the storytelling all the way through. Too much information needed for the narrative, not enough time, and Kingdom suffered from that the most. Time travel isn't something to parse through.



The darker, more adult feel of the trilogy really appealed. More gritty, more "brutal" more like how a war of that magnitude might be fought. The characterizations of each principle was a nice change of pace, just as in other series and we get to see a real somewhat psychological side to the effects of the Cybertronian Wars. Prime with his lack of confidence, Megatron with his hinted PTSD..alegience changes ect. Bumblebee as a scavanger was great, and showing the Merc fashion was very nice. I wish and hope we see more.



Voice acting wasn't an issue for me, nor was the pace of the tone. I felt the voices fir the characters and the interpretation and portrayal of such, and I will only comment on BW Megs as, while annoying, the voice suited the incarnation portrayed. That being said, and while skipping the whole BW series completly in my youth, has now sparked (lol) in me to go revisit and watch them, so maybe not all that was the BW aspect in WFC was a bad thing, if it is making returning fans to the franchise such as myself go back in time.



I hope this line continues. The end of Kingdom left many unanswered questions still and I never thought in a million years that this would be the direction the story was going to take. Where do we go from here?

Feedback : http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=82545 __________________ Today, 09:03 PM #6 joshimus Metroplex Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Hamilton Posts: 4,595 Re: **SPOILERS** - Netflix Kingdom, your thoughts? I just...I cant even...They even tried to mimic Dinobots "how ironic" speech before his final battle, and killed him...and that voice was just awful. Also, BW Megatron sounded more like he should be a minion like Scorponok. His voice was more lackey than commander. I mean this series voice acting and whoever is in charge of delivering the lines...the WORST.

I was really hoping Kingdom would be better...I'm just not surprised it wasn't.

The only voices I can really stand was Starscream and Blackarachnia. I feel like she tried. Everyone else sounded like they were reading of their cue cards and forgot HOW to read.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

